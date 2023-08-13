Dawson Noble stays hot, captures Maritime League of Legends feature

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Whatever Dawson Noble is doing these days on race days, he should keep doing.

The driver of the no. 8 legend on the Cross Roads Cycle Maritime League of Legends Tour has won three straight feature races, including two on the CARSTAR weekly racing series in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends division at Scotia Speedworld.

On Saturday night, Noble had the best lap time of 15.766 around the track adjacent to Halifax Stanfield International Airport to capture the Schooner General Contracting 50.

It was the main under-card for the SummerClash 250 Pro Stock Tour race, which also included the Heart of a Champion hot rod classics.

Gage Gilby of Enfield was second and Nathan Blackburn of Halifax area came home in third in the exciting race, that came just a dozen or so hours after many had raced Friday night into Saturday morning in the weekly racing series at Scotia Speedworld.

The top three unofficially in the Schooner General Contracting 50 at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

Noble said he’s had many late nights in the shop after work at Nelson Hill Tire in Milford working to make the car better.

“I’ve been making small adjustments on the setup throughout the year as well to get the car to drive as good as I want,” said Noble in an interview with The Laker News.

He said the racing Saturday was rough, but him and Nathan Blackburn went toe to toe lap after lap and it was good.

“It’s the best feeling when you come out on top of the podium and was even better that I won the last three at Scotia,” he said.

Noble said he stayed calm and drove hard to get the checkered flag at the end.

He wished to thank his sponsors: Brannen’s Service Center; After crash auto recyclers; Danny MacPhee Carpentry; JayMac Heavy Equipment Repairs; StreamLine Auto Service; C&D Bond Forestry; C.A. O’Brien Plumbing; M Noble Carpentry; Eric Noble Trucking; Nelson Hill Tire & Repairs; Gram, John & Goob and his crew Jesse, Mom, dad, Chris and Rick, and etammates Nate SInger and Colton Noble.

Gage Gilby of Enfield came home in second. (Healey photo)

Besides Noble and Gilby, here is how other local Maritime League of Legend drivers fared on this day.

Nathan langille came home in fourth in the no. 19.

Josh Langille was seventh in the no. 18.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River brought home the 0 of Tanton Wooldridge in ninth place.

Nicole Richard of Belnan came home 21st completing 46 of the 50 laps.

Rawdon Gold Mines’ Adam Meehan was 23 in the no 94 hot rod, his first race of the season.

Nate Singer of Kennetcook brought home the no. 81 in 24th place.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction had a bunchy of stuff break, including a brake line and only did three laps. He finished last in the 29-car field, the largest of the year.