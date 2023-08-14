VIDEO: Giving for the kids at the IWK on Miracle Treat Day

FALL RIVER: The sun came through and made for a busy day making and flipping Blizzards at the Dairy Queen in Fall River on Aug. 10.
That continued after supper when Station 45 volunteer firefighters from Fall River brought their tanker firetruck to show off to the community and those coming to the store, located in the Fall River Plaza.
It was also when The Laker News’ Pat Healey would have his shift helping serve customers.
Miracle Treat Day sees Dairy Queen stores across Canada raise money for their hospitals that are connected to the Children’s Miracle Network.
In this case for N.S. and Fall River all monies would go to the IWK Children’s Hospital to support their efforts.
It was a fun day with many people who knew Pat and others stopping by to get some Blizzards flipped and served by Pat, like a few from East Hants, and the volunteer firefighters working the inside, Nick Yeomans who rocked the drive-thru like it was his regular job, and Barry Walsh who was serving customers who were eating inside or getting their frozen treat to go.
The final total of how much was raised will be known in the next few weeks.
Here is a video from the day as shot and edited by Matt Dagley:
Some video still photos of the fun had during the two hours at night when the fire truck was there and volunteer firefighters and Healey helped serve up blizzards.
