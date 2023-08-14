VIDEO: Giving for the kids at the IWK on Miracle Treat Day

FALL RIVER: The sun came through and made for a busy day making and flipping Blizzards at the Dairy Queen in Fall River on Aug. 10.

That continued after supper when Station 45 volunteer firefighters from Fall River brought their tanker firetruck to show off to the community and those coming to the store, located in the Fall River Plaza.

It was also when The Laker News’ Pat Healey would have his shift helping serve customers.

Miracle Treat Day sees Dairy Queen stores across Canada raise money for their hospitals that are connected to the Children’s Miracle Network.

In this case for N.S. and Fall River all monies would go to the IWK Children’s Hospital to support their efforts.

Which blizzard will Pat get? (Dagley Media photo)

It was a fun day with many people who knew Pat and others stopping by to get some Blizzards flipped and served by Pat, like a few from East Hants, and the volunteer firefighters working the inside, Nick Yeomans who rocked the drive-thru like it was his regular job, and Barry Walsh who was serving customers who were eating inside or getting their frozen treat to go.

The final total of how much was raised will be known in the next few weeks.

Here is a video from the day as shot and edited by Matt Dagley:

Some video still photos of the fun had during the two hours at night when the fire truck was there and volunteer firefighters and Healey helped serve up blizzards.

Station 45 firefighter Nick Yeomans gets instructions on how to whip up a blizzard. (Dagley Media Photo)

The Laker News’ Pat Healey got to work the drive thru during his shift on Miracle Treat Day. (Dagley Media photo)

Station 45 firefighter Barry Walsh nervously flips a blizzard for a customer. (Dagley Media photo)

Station 45 firefighters were at the DQ with their tanker truck on display. (Dagley Media photo)

Nick Yeomans with Station 45 flips a blizzard for a drive thru customer. (Dagley Media photo)

This couple came all the way from Milford area to get a blizzard – because they wanted one made by The Laker News’ Pat Healey. Healey was busy in the drive thru when they came down. (Dagley Media photo)