WINDSOR JUNCTION: The speed limit on a well-travelled connector road between Windsor Junction and Beaver Bank is being reduced.

The reduction in speed is something residents in the area have been vocal about over the past few years.

Well, on Jan. 9 Halifax Regional Municipality officials announced the speed would indeed be reduced along Windgate Drive between Windsor Junction and Beaver Bank.

The speed will be reduced from 70 kilometres per hour to 60 kilometres per hour.

In a release, HRM said that crews will be posting the new signage this week.

This change is a result of an assessment of the corridor, related to changes in conditions and activities along the roadway.

It’s the second speed reduction change in the area in recent months. The other was along a section of Fall River Road which went from 60 km/h to 50 km/h and added the school zone of 30 km/h.

The speed reduction effort supports the municipality’s Strategic Road Safety Plan, which aims to reduce fatal and injury collisions on municipal roadways.

For more information about the Strategic Road Safety Plan and other road safety countermeasures, visit halifax.ca/roadsafety.