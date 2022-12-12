Speed reduced: Section along Fall River Road lowered by HRM

FALL RIVER: Motorists will notice some fresh new speed signs along Fall River Road.

On Dec. 12, HRM announced that the speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour on the stretch from Garden View Drive (near where Gerald Mitchell Contracting/MLA Brian Wong’s offices are) is being reduced to 50 km/h.

That also means the speed for the school zone for Georges P. Vanier Junior High is being reduced to 30 km/h when children are present.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon said the speed zone reduction came after a request for an assessment to HRM Traffic Services was made.

“Anyone who drives by at the beginning of the school day or at the end of the school day – realize that solutions are needed to keep our children safe,” she told The Laker News in a late Monday morning interview.

She said prior to the speed limit change the school zone speed limit was 50 km/h because the speed limit was 60 km/h on the Fall River Rd.

The new speed signs have already been installed along Hwy 2 showing the new speed, as well as couple of new school zone speed signs.

The reduced speed zone is between Highway 2 and Garden View Drive.

This change is a result of an assessment of the corridor, related to changes in conditions and activities along the roadway.

Deagle Gammon said the change is just one more way to ensure safety.

“The other is for drivers to watch for children, for parents to please not allow your children to run between cars, and please obey the no parking signs.

“Many times there is only one lane free due to parking violations.”

She admitted that enforcement of the speed zone and parking violations by authorities is also needed, but hard to come by due to other pressures.

“That enforcement is difficult as there are similar concerns at the majority of schools,” said Deagle Gammon.

The reduction in the speed zone supports the municipality’s Strategic Road Safety Plan, which aims to reduce fatal and injury collisions on municipal roadways.

For more information about the Strategic Road Safety Plan and other road safety countermeasures, visit halifax.ca/roadsafety.