Blackwood dealt by Ontario team to MHL’s Lumberjacks

BRIDGEWATER: A goalie from Windsor Junction will be getting lots of home cooking after he was involved in a trade between teams in an Ontario junior hockey league and the Maritime Junior A Hockey League.

Conor Blackwood is heading to the South Shore Lumber Jacks of the Maritime Hockey League after the Kemptville 73s traded the goalie to the Jacks on Dec. 8.

In return, the Jacks sent future considerations to the 73s, a team in the Central Canada Hockey League in Ontario.

The injury bug has hit Blackwood this year meaning he hasn’t seen much ice time this year in Kemptville. He suffered a shoulder injury and concussion, and only recently was given the green light to return to on ice practices.

With the 73s this season, Blackwood had a 2-5-0 (won-loss-overtime loss) record in just eight games played with a 4.01 Goals Against Average.

He had stopped 214 pucks on 242 shots against in 419 minutes played. In total he surrendered 28 goals for a .884 save percentage.

Last year, Blackwood had a [phenomenal rookie season after joining Kemptville, going 8-6-1 in 15 games played surrendering 44 goals against for a 2.94 Goals Against Average.

He played just shy of 900 minutes in game action, stopping 373 of 417 shots he faced for a .894 save percentage.

Before the trade could be official, the Lumber Jacks had to acquire the rights to Blackwood from an MHL rival.

The Yarmouth Mariners were the team that owned Blackwood’s MHL rights after drafting him in 2020. In that trade, the Jacks sent the Mariners a conditional 7th round pick in the 2024 draft or a 4th round pick (Grand Falls) in the 2023 draft.

Because Yarmouth owned his rights, and has goalies on their team and system, for Blackwood to play with another MHL team he required Yarmouth to trade his rights to that team.

The Jacks were in need of a goalie so Yarmouth traded his “rights” to South Shore so they could get him in the trade from Kemptville.