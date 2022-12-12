WAVERLEY: The Lockview High Dragons football team handed out their 2022 awards recently.

The banquet was held at the Waverley Legion in Waverley with many family and friends taking part in the evening event.

For the banquet, the meal was lasagna and provided by the Waverley Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

The team overcame hurdles on and off the field enroute to an accomplished season.

Joanne Clarke gets her supper dished out for her.(Healey photo)

Award winners were:

Offensive rookie of the year: Liam Kays

Liam Kays.

Defensive rookie of the year: Owen Williams

Heart and Soul: Chris Bennett

Block and tackle of the year: Cody Archambault

Lineman of the year: Dylan Brown

Defensive MVP: Cam Peters

Ryan Clarke.

Offensive MVP: Ryan Clarke

Player of the Year: Cohen Wride.

Cohen Wride

Here are some of the other award winners in photos from the banquet:

Cam Peters.

Cody Archambault

Dylan Brown.

Chris Bennett.