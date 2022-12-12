WAVERLEY: The Lockview High Dragons football team handed out their 2022 awards recently.
The banquet was held at the Waverley Legion in Waverley with many family and friends taking part in the evening event.
For the banquet, the meal was lasagna and provided by the Waverley Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
The team overcame hurdles on and off the field enroute to an accomplished season.
Award winners were:
Offensive rookie of the year: Liam Kays
Defensive rookie of the year: Owen Williams
Heart and Soul: Chris Bennett
Block and tackle of the year: Cody Archambault
Lineman of the year: Dylan Brown
Defensive MVP: Cam Peters
Offensive MVP: Ryan Clarke
Player of the Year: Cohen Wride.
Here are some of the other award winners in photos from the banquet: