Stingrays spotted in East Hants

This is the first in our feature called “Little Lakers.” These stories and school news updates will be written by students in Grade 5 at Maple Ridge Elementary. We hope to have them every second week to once a month.

By Luke McCulloch

Grade 5, Maple Ridge Elementary School

LANTZ: There have been some Stingrays spotted throughout East Hants.

These Stingrays are the members of East Hants’ swim team.

The swim team has been active for more than a decade but was closed down for a few years because of the Covid pandemic. They have been very successful in their first two years back.

This article will showcase the accomplishments of the team and the way they are staying together without their home pool in Elmsdale.

But how did this come to be?

Well, the current (pun intended) team was reborn after the club was disbanded during the pandemic. They started when Covid ended, and they started out small with less than 20 swimmers.

The first swim meet was at the Waegwoltic Club, the very same place provincials were held in 2023. This was just after a fire at the Waegwoltic Club that burned down the main building.

The Stingrays won the high point medium team in the under 10 and 11-12 age groups.

There are currently three coaches who give us their time to work with swimmers. Swimmers on the team are grateful for Troy MacArthur, Rosyln Tate, and Elizabeth Quinn. They have to teach more than 20 kids, so we are thankful for their time! The coaches do an excellent job and that is why the team is growing so fast.

After the East Hants Aquatic Centre closed in late July, the team was scouring from East Hants to HRM to find a place to practice. This was a difficult transition for the team, but they got through it.

The municipality is waiting for parts to fix the pool’s electrical system and decisions about how the repairs will be funded.

Now the team practices at the RECC Centre in Truro for two hours every Sunday. This is done so it’s less of a commute for the parents (they only have to make the drive once a week).

In their most recent provincial competitions, 19 swimmers from the Stingrays won 46 medals and the Stingrays won the high point medium team in the under 10 and 11-12 age groups among medium teams.

They also won the most improved team which is one of many demonstrations of rapid growth.

Many of those were relays because the swimmers have great relationships with each other.

The energy and environment at provincials was incredible. Rain or shine the swimmers were swimming the hardest they ever had. Rivalries, records, and redemption are the key components of provincials.

Showing up at 7 a.m. and going to 4 p.m. requires perseverance, toughness, and confidence. Those are the characteristics of being a Stingray swimmer.

Why join a swim team? It is an amazing opportunity to learn how to swim at a high level and to be part of a team. It is also an amazing way to exercise. Unfortunately.

The Stingrays are not accepting new swimmers at this time, at least until the East Hants Aquatic Centre is open again.

The team has a promising future and strong determination.

Look out for the team next year!