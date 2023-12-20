WELLINGTON: The contractor doing the Aerotech Connector has had some weather-related setbacks, a provincial spokesman told The Laker News.

In an interview on Dec. 18, Gary Andrea with the Department of Public Works, said during the summer the contractor at the project in Wellington had some delays.

“The contractor has been actively working to make up for lost time in the subgrade construction,” said Andrea.

He was asked for a timeline on when construction is expected to be completed and the Connector between Wellington and Halifax Stanfield Airport/Aerotech Park would open.

“The Aerotech project is scheduled to end at the end of the construction season in 2024,” he said.

The project was included in the province’s five-year highway improvement plan, released on Dec. 14.

Others also mentioned included:

Construction on the following major projects will continue:

Highway 101 from Three Mile Plains to Falmouth

Highway 103 from Tantallon to Hubbards

the Bridgewater Interchange

the Highway 107 Sackville-Bedford-Burnside Connector.