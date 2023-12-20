Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 105 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

MVC IN HWY 102 CONSTRUCTION ZONE

East Hants RCMP received a call from a motorist on Dec. 12 who reported that she was travelling northbound on Highway 102 in Milford when she approached the construction zone was required to brake and slow down.

The driver behind them was unable to stop in time and rear ended her. There were no injuries to either driver in this instance.

However, the East Hants RCMP is urging the public to be cognizant of construction signage and to adjust speed accordingly in anticipation of slow-moving traffic.

ELMSDALE MVC RESULT OF POSSIBLE IMPAIRED DRIVER

East Hants RCMP say a single-vehicle collision on Dec. 17 in the Elmwood subdivision in Elmsdale is the result of a possible impaired driver.

On arrival, officers made contact with the female driver who had lost control of her vehicle and landed in the ditch.

Because she displayed signs of impairment by alcohol, the female was arrested and transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where she provided two samples of her breath that resulted in a 15-day driving suspension (sample provided over 50 mg% but less than 80 mg%).

Donna Marie Francis, 71, of Elmsdale has been charged under the motor vehicle act for failing to display a driver’s licence; failing to operate a motor vehicle in careful and prudent manner; and driving contrary to conditions (zero alcohol).

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Shubie man wanted for assault

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Kirby Marr, 37, of Shubenacadie.

Kirby Marr was arrested and charged with assault and breaching the conditions of his probation.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Kirby Marr.

Anyone who sees Kirby Marr is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

