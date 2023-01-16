Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night fundraiser set for Feb. 21

ENFIELD: Does your brain a wealth of knowledge that could help a team to the win at the annual East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce Memorial Trivia Night Food Bank fundraiser?

Well, the Chamber would like you to sign up for the event, scheduled for Feb. 21 from 6:30-*;30 p.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.

The event is held in memory of long-time community volunteer in East Hants, Susie McDonell. She was also a supporter of the Chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The idea behind holding a trivia night fundraiser for food banks in East Hants was initially McDonell’s. The Chamber said they’re proud to hold the event in the honour of her fun-loving, giving spirit.

In a release, the Chamber said that profits from the event will be evenly donated to all four food banks in East Hants.

So this is where you, the community comes in. To have a successful trivia night, the Chamber needs you to step up and enter teams and donate items for the silent auction.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To enter a team gather up your friends and form a team of up to five of your co-workers or friends. Entry fee is $100 per team.

TEAM REGISTRATION CLICK <<HERE>>

An online virtual silent auction will be held, running Feb. 13 to Feb. 25, raising money for the cause as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To donate, please send the following information to info@ehcc.ca as soon as possible:

A picture of the item

Description of your donation in detail

Approximate value

Address of the location for pickup of the item or drop off to the EHCC office

For Donation letter please click <<HERE>>