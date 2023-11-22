Suspects in theft of large amount of cleaning products sought

ELMSDALE: RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in the theft of a large quantity of detergent and other cleaning products from a grocery store in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police were called on Nov. 17 at approximately 4:40 p.m. about a shoplifting incident at the Sobeys in Elmsdale.

He said the store reported to police that a large number of detergent and other cleaning products had been stolen from the store.

Const. Burns said a man and woman were captured on camera committing the theft.

“They loaded their loot into a dark gray Dodge Caravan before taking off,” said Const. Burns

He said the two are also responsible for the theft of two generators and a snowblower from the Canadian Tire store in Elmsdale on October 30.

“They have likely stolen from other places as well,” he said.

The woman suspect enters Sobeys Elmsdale. (RCMP photo)

One of the two suspects enters Sobeys before committing the theft. (RCMP photo)

Const. Burns said anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.