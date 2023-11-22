Suspects in theft of large amount of cleaning products sought

ELMSDALE: RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in the theft of a large quantity of detergent and other cleaning products from a grocery store in Elmsdale.
Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police were called on Nov. 17 at approximately 4:40 p.m. about a shoplifting incident at the Sobeys in Elmsdale.
He said the store reported to police that a large number of detergent and other cleaning products had been stolen from the store.
Const. Burns said a man and woman were captured on camera committing the theft.
“They loaded their loot into a dark gray Dodge Caravan before taking off,” said Const. Burns
ADVERTISEMENT:
He said the two are also responsible for the theft of two generators and a snowblower from the Canadian Tire store in Elmsdale on October 30.
“They have likely stolen from other places as well,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Const. Burns said anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.