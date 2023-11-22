PHOTOS: Bake and Tea sale fun for all at St. Thomas Anglican Church

FALL RIVER: There was something for everyone at the annual Christmas Tea and Bake Sale on the weekend.

The St. Thomas Anglican Church in Fall River hosted their tea and bake sale on Nov. 18.

When The Laker News stopped by around lunch time of the three hour fundraiser there was a good crowd on hand looking at the artwork created by the crafetrs and the yummy delicious goodies available at the bake sale.

There was also some letting their kid side shine and getting a photo in the Barbie photo booth, a fundraiser for Creative Minds After School Program.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The tea sale also had some great desserts and food available for eat in or like we at The Laker News had to do due to a busy schedule, take-out.

Here are some photos from the event when we stopped by:

(Healey photo)

Joanne Ryan Clarke was happy to support the bake sale. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

DVERTISEMENT: