VIDEO: Nov. 26 is Beaver Bank Kinsac Lions Parade of Lights

BEAVER BANK: Santa Claus is coming to Beaver Bank on Nov. 26.

The Beaver Bank Kinsac Lions Parade of Lights will take place from Barrett Lumber to the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, where Santa will light the tree up.

Get all the details on the event, including some of the supporters to date and how you or your business can hop on board to sponsor this community event.

Find more at their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551612314607

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is the promo video done for the parade of lights, as shot/edited by Matt Dagley.