Tatamagouche teacher charged with sexual offences

TATAMAGOUCHE: A 36-year-old teacher at Tatamagouche Regional Academy has been charged with sexual offences, N.S. RCMP said on June 26.

Police said that on June 25, Colchester County District RCMP was contacted by school administration about inappropriate contact with a student by a teacher.

“Officers were advised the teacher had been placed on leave June 18 while the school investigated,” said N.S. RCMP spokesman Const. Mitch Thompson.

Colchester County District RCMP began an investigation, which indicates that, between May and June of this year, the teacher had sexually assaulted a student on multiple occasions, and sent explicit photos to that student and at least one other.

That same day, Colchester County District RCMP safely arrested Nicole MacLeod, 36, of Murray Siding.

MacLeod has been charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Sexual Exploitation, Luring a Child, Invitation to Sexual Touching, and Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child.

She was released on conditions to appear in Truro Provincial Court on September 4.

Colchester County District RCMP is reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who may be a survivor to come forward by contacting your local police or RCMP Detachment.

Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process. T

he Colchester County District RCMP can be contacted at 902-893-6820.

File #: 2024-881220