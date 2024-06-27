FALL RIVER: Business owners who are members of the Fall River and Area Business Association learned all about sustainability.

The non-profit volunteer organization held their annual general meeting on June 20 at Inn on the Lake in Fall River.

More than 50 members of FRABA took part, with others able to join live through the livestream on the FRABA Members only Facebook page.

Those in attendance heard about the past eyar’s events and activities from president Jessica Plamondon, and upcoming events that are coming up this summer, fall, and during the holiday season.

ADVERTISEMENT:

FRABA also elected several new members to its board as members and members at large and ehard of the resignation of a few as well due to other commitments.

Speaking to the crowd on sustainability were:

– Anna Marie Hubbard, CopiaHR Professionals

– Chris Wilison with Junk Works Halifax

– Jennifer Rideout with Assante Wealth Management.

FRABA announced its 2024 Volunteer of the year as well at the AGM. It was awarded to Todd Hann.

Jessica Plamondon presents Todd Hann with the FRABA Volunteer of the Year award. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Louise MacDonald talks about the tree lighting and parade combining this year. (Healey photo)

Chris Willison with Junk Works gives his presentation. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Todd Hann speaks of the golf tournament. (Healey photo)