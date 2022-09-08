Theft of vehicle under investigation by East Hants RCMP

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are investigating a theft of a vehicle in Mount Uniacke.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on Sept. 2 police received a report of an auto theft from a residence in Mount Uniacke.

“The caller reported their silver/grey 2005 Toyota Echo was taken from their driveway,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The keys were not left in the vehicle,” added S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They can do so by contacting East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)