Theft of vehicle under investigation by East Hants RCMP

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are investigating a theft of a vehicle in Mount Uniacke.
East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on Sept. 2 police received a report of an auto theft from a residence in Mount Uniacke.
“The caller reported their silver/grey 2005 Toyota Echo was taken from their driveway,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.
“The keys were not left in the vehicle,” added S/Sgt. Bushell.
He said police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
They can do so by contacting East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)