Three N.S. men charged with stunting near Middle Sackville

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Three Nova Scotia men are facing stunting related charges after being caught by RCMP Southeast Traffic Services in a less than two-hour span on Aug. 26.

In a release, Cpl. Chris Marshall said the first incident was on Aug. 25 at approximately 9:35 p.m., when an RCMP Southeast Traffic Services member was on Hwy. 101 near Middle Sackville, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was observed on radar to be travelling at 180 km/hr.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, a 26-year-old Dartmouth was charged with Stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., on Hwy. 101 near Middle Sackville, the RCMP member observed a vehicle travelling at 163 km/hr on radar.

A traffic stop was initiated, and a 21-year-old Mill Village, Queens County man was charged with Stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed.

Finally, at approximately 11:05 p.m., again on Hwy. 101 near Middle Sackville, the RCMP officer observed a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old South Ohio, Yarmouth County man travelling at 162 km/hr on radar.

A traffic stop was initiated, the driver was charged with Stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed.

RCMP Southeast Traffic Services is committed to reducing serious injury and fatal collisions by addressing aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt use.