Cheema athletes haul in more than 60 medals at nationals

WAVERLEY: Athletes from Cheema continued their haul of hardware recently at the nationals in Shawinigan, Quebec.

The Waverley-based club finished sixth of 42 clubs from across Canada in overall points for the championship burgee.

Cheema also earned the PaddleAll Burgee thanks to the efforts of Ashley Thomas, who is coached by Mike Kerrivan and assistant coach Josh Nowen.

Thomas won four gold at the nationals.

Ashley Thomas.

Information on the medal winners were provided to us by Cheema.

Carter Naugler led the way for Cheema athletes getting on the championship podium with four gold and one silver.

Coming home with two gold and one bronze each were Conrad Hoogerboord, Xavier Tyler, and Will Kooyman.

Sam Allison won two gold, while it was Fall River’s Michelle Russell and Meghan Gallahue winning a gold and two silver each.

Bringing home a gold and silver each were Shane MacMillan and Ella Taylor.

With one gold each it was Tate Levy; Ben Jones; Emmett Burnie; and Andrew Hall.

Windsor Junction’s Elle Mackenzie, sister to Canada Games and world gold medallist Sloan MacKenzie, brought home three silver and two bronze medals from the championship.

Craig Spence of Waverley area won three silver. Payton Dicks earned two silver and two bronze medals; while Anya Cozens grabbed a silver and two bronze medals.

Winning a silver each were Kiara Levasseur and Devin Joy.

Ella Cozens nabbed the final place on the podium for two of her events to secure two bronze medals; while winning one bronze medal each were Claire Naugler and Marcy Meisner.