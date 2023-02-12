Three Sackville skaters advance to Atlantic championships

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three of the five Sackville Skating Club skaters that attended a weekend provincial championship skating competition have qualified for Atlantics.

Payton Livingston from Fall River; Elanna Manuel-Brinton of Elmsdale; and Nylah Dill of Sackville will be wearing the Sackville Skating Club and N.S. colours at Atlantic championships in Newfoundland next month.

Two other skaters who competed from the club did not advance to the Atlantic championships.

Livingston came home third in Star 7 and took home gold in Pre-Juvenile Under-11.

Manuel-Brinton was fourth in U-14 juvenile.

Meanwhile, Dill came home in the bronze medal position Star 5 U-13.