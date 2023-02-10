RCMP warning about rise of social media gift card scams

EAST HANTS: Social media gift card scams are on the rise and RCMP are wanting resiodents be aware of them.

Cpl. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said victims are targeted by scammers on platforms like Facebook, usually by friend requests where the scammer makes a fake account.

“The scammer starts messaging the victim pretending to be friend of a friend, a potential love interest and sometimes they even pretend to be celebrities,” he said.

“The scammers tend to target, single, elderly woman, though people of all ages and sexes have been victimized.”

Cpl. MacRae said the scammer will develop online relationships with the victim, sometimes over months.

“At some point they convince the victim to purchase gift cards, usually Amazon, and to send them the card number and pin,” said Cpl. MacRae. “The scammers convince the victim for the need of the cards, such as they are in trouble or they need a short-term loan. In the case of the love interest scam, they may claim to be planning a trip to visit the victim or something similar.

“At times this can happen over and over and can also lead to other forms of money being sent to the scammer.”

He said the RCMP urge people to not engage with people online that they don’t know.

“We also advise that if someone asks you for gift cards that should be an immediate red flag that the person is going to scam you out of your money,” he said.

Cpl. MacRae said for Nova Scotians to ensure they educate any older loved ones, who are using or may be new to social platforms, on these scams.

He said for anyone to report any such activity to East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the police in your jurisdiction.