MOUNT UNIACKE: A 43-year-old Lower Sackville man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle collision near Mount Uniacke on Feb. 8.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said the collision occurred at around 3 p.m. on Highway 101. RCMP, Uniacke & District Fire, and EHS responded to the scene.

Cpl. Marshall said RCMP officers learned that a Hyundai Elantra had been exiting Hwy. 101 at exit 3 when it lost control, went through the intersection across the Mount Uniacke Connector, and came to rest on the on ramp for Hwy. 101.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 43-year-old Lower Sackville man suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation into the mvc is ongoing, said Cpl. Marshall.

File #: 2023-178833