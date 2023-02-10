WINDSOR JUNCTION: A ringette player from Windsor Junction has been named one of the two 2023 Canada Games opening ceremonies flag bearers for Team Nova Scotia.

Lauren Arnold, who also wore the Bluenose colours in softball at last summers Games in Niagara, Ont., and Emmett Workman, a squash athlete, were officially named on Feb. 9.

The nominees were submitted by Team Nova Scotia coaches and managers and the winners were chosen by a committee of mission staff who evaluated the candidates based on athletic and academic accomplishments, community work and character.

Both athletes are week one competitors.

Arnold is into year 11 of playing ringette and most recently represented Nova Scotia at the 2022 Ringette Nationals in Calgary, Alta. She’s a talented multisport athlete who has also competed in softball for the past eight years.

“I’m proud that I get to help lead Team Nova Scotia into the opening ceremonies,” said Arnold. “I’m excited to compete at these games for myself, my teammates, and my sport.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent Nova Scotia playing ringette with an amazing group of teammates and coaches by my side.”

Alongside juggling her two sports, Lauren is in her first year of a Bachelor of Science at Dalhousie University.

Fall River’s Lori Lancaster, the Chef de Mission for the team, said she hopes for both Arnold and Emmett Workman it will provide a memory to last a lifetime.

“Having the unique opportunity to lead Team Nova Scotia, with flag waving high and proud, into the opening ceremonies in Charlottetown will hopefully be one of those extremely special moments that both Lauren and Emmett will remember for a lifetime,” said Lancaster.

Workman, 17, represented Nova Scotia at the previous iteration of the Canada Winter Games in 2019, hosted by Red Deer, AB. A multi-skilled athlete, he has also played soccer for Team Nova Scotia.