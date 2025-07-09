The Laker News

Tide Fest: It’s this weekend!

ByPat Healey

Jul 9, 2025 #Come Home East Hants, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #Halifax, #Lantz, #Tide Fest
Tide Fest is Friday to Sunday. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: It’s the biggest weekend of the year in the Corridor area – its TIDE FEST weekend.

The volunteer committee has been busy planning for the 2025 Tide Fest weekend, which runs July 11-13 in Lantz/Elmsdale/Enfield with events spread out across the three communities.

Most of the fun weekend will take place at the Municipality of East Hants owned and operated East Hnats Sportsplex in Lantz.

The two rinks, the fieldhouse dome, and part of the aprking lot will be the sight of some of the great fun.

It’s going to be a nice weekend we are told so get out to Tide Fest.

For the full schedule (as obviously we couldn’t include it all in photos below) is at: https://www.tidefest.ca .

By Pat Healey

