East Hants Featured

Lantz man facing charges after serious assault

ByPat Healey

Jul 9, 2025 #assault, #East Hants, #hospital, #Lantz, #RCMP, #Truro
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A 40-year-old Lantz man is awaiting a court date following an incident in the community this past week.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said East Hants RCMP were made aware of a person attending hospital with multiple lacerations.

“Our investigation revealed that a serious assault had taken place,” said Sgt. MacRae.

RCMP located the alleged offender a short time later.

He was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The man has been placed on conditions while awaiting his court date.

File # 2025955280

