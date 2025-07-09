Lantz man facing charges after serious assault

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A 40-year-old Lantz man is awaiting a court date following an incident in the community this past week.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said East Hants RCMP were made aware of a person attending hospital with multiple lacerations.

“Our investigation revealed that a serious assault had taken place,” said Sgt. MacRae.

RCMP located the alleged offender a short time later.

He was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The man has been placed on conditions while awaiting his court date.

File # 2025955280