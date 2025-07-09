Lantz man facing charges after serious assault

LANTZ: A 40-year-old Lantz man is awaiting a court date following an incident in the community this past week.
Sgt. Scott MacRae said East Hants RCMP were made aware of a person attending hospital with multiple lacerations.
“Our investigation revealed that a serious assault had taken place,” said Sgt. MacRae.
RCMP located the alleged offender a short time later.
He was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.
The man has been placed on conditions while awaiting his court date.
File # 2025955280