FALL RIVER: The HRM Northern Suburban Track & Turf Field committee is at the 25 yard line and can see the goal line in its sights.

Organizers with the volunteer committee confirm their fundraising drive, which has been ongoing for the past month-plus, has hit the $100,000 mark of the $213,000 needed from the community before construction begins.

The deadline to reach the community fundraising total is by the summer of 2024. Originally the committee had told The Laker News they had a March 15 deadline in our previous story.

Construction on the $5 million project will start this summer at the football field currently on Lockview High School property.

This community funding is in addition to the $ 4.7M committed by all three levels of government. In any community-based project, the community is required to fundraise a portion of the project.

The volunteer Turf Committee is asking businesses and individuals in local surrounding communities to support the project with donations.

Among the first big donors to contribute to the project are Gerald Mitchell Contracting; HRM District 14 Councillor Lisa Blackburn, among two who responded to the Laker News asking for comment.

Jessesar Mitchell, with Gerald Mitchell Contracting, said they work with many families as they choose to make Fall River their home.

“A big part of that sense of home is what you are able to do in your own community,” said Mitchell. “The turf field will be a safe place for all ages for walking and meeting socially, active sport and school activities.

“ Community facilities do so much more for the people who use them than simply facilitate recreation. They contribute to that sense of home.”

Blackburn agreed, saying the track and turf field is a community building project.

“Built with a community idea and a committed community volunteer group with a clear vision,” she said. “It is always inspiring to work with groups like this who know the value of these kinds of projects.”

Blackburn said the project will give the area a level of infrastructure they have not seen in Beaver Bank and Fall River.

“We are a growing area with many families involved in sports and it’s not always possible to drive in town,” she said. “This field will support teams in Sackville, Bedford and beyond.

“Beaver Bank has a very strong football community and this will be a wonderful facility that I’m sure will grow the sport.”

She thinks it will benefit the community in general.

“The track will help encourage local residents to take up walking,” said Blackburn. “I’m really looking forward to the Indigenous learning space.

“I think this field will become a sought-after location for teams looking to train and a great place for families to come watch football and soccer.”

Mitchell agreed with Blackburn.

“This project will have a long-term place in our community and in the lives of our children for years to come as Fall River continues to grow and meet the needs of all who live here,” she said.

“This contribution is larger than our typical support for sport and life in our community because the need and long-lasting impact is worth it. “

Others who have made donations over $10,000 to receive a donor plaque include Lindsay Construction; LWF Ratepayers Association; and Pomerleau.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon will also be making a donation from her HRM District Capital Funds later in the Spring.

The turf and facilities are anticipated to be used by HRM residents from areas beyond Fall River that range from Sackville and Beaver Bank to Bedford to Waverley and the Enfield areas and beyond which reflects the broad-based community fundraising approach being taken.

Rita Nigam, President of the HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee, said they’re grateful to the local businesses and residents who have pledged the first $100,000 to support this new turf and recreation facility.

“Our volunteer committee will keep fundraising until we get ready for construction to start in the Summer of 2024,” she said.

“The support has been awesome.

“We know there is lots of interest in having new recreation facilities and we are seeing governments, businesses and individuals step up to make this a reality.”

Nigam said businesses and individuals interested in supporting the project can make cheques payable to “HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee” or e-transfer to NSTTFR@hotmail.com.

For more information please visit Facebook by searching for HRM Suburban North Turf.