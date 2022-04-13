HALIFAX: A fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish N.S. chapter launches at the end of the month, running until June 25.

When: Challenge starts April 27 – June 25, 2022 (an eight week duration)

Description: Trailblaze for Wishes is an 8-week, challenge taking place April 27 – June 25. Participants can blaze their own trail by hiking, running, walking, biking, rollerblading, rolling or by workout.

Choose one of three distance challenges of 50, 100 or 200KMS, choose your trail destination, decide your pace and when to do your challenge.

Participants chose a fundraising goal — all in support of wish kids.

Registration is now open: www.trailblazeforwishes.ca

Location: Across Nova Scotia, in your community!

Why: To help us raise funds to grant wishes to children with critical illness.