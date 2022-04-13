MOUNT UNIACKE: Police are searching for to suspects in relation to a pair of break-and-enters in Mount Uniacke, reported to them on April 4.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police were to two commercial break/enter and thefts from businesses in Mount Uniacke.

He said in one incident, thieves driving a newer blue model extended cab Ford F-150 took a four-wheeler out of an enclosed trailer which they cut the lock off.

The suspect vehicle seen from video surveillance. (RCMP photo)

S/Sgt. Bushell said the thieves also took an expensive trailer hitch.

“The ATV was found dumped the woods nearby,” he said. “The suspects then went next door to another business and broke into a shed.”

He said the suspects are described as white males in their late teen or early twenties.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.