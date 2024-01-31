Two local athletes, coach headed to Special Olympics Winter Games

MOUNT UNIACKE: Two local athletes and a coach will be heading to Alberta next month to represent Nova Scotia at the Special Olympics Winter Games.

Jackie Davis of Mount Uniacke will be an assistant coach, while Hannah Johnson of Enfield and Chantale Pouliot of Lower Sackville will compete on the team in five pin bowling.

The team leaves Halifax on Feb. 25 and will arrive back home March 7.

Hayley McCabe Naish is going out as a Next Generation Coach (to see what it entails to go as a possible coach for Nationals in the future).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Davis is ready to get things started.

“It’s very exciting,” said Davis.

She is the head bowling coach for Sackville Bedford Region and Chantale and Hannah are two of her athletes. She did attend the 202 national winter games in Thunder Bay but as a parent.

“It’s a first-time experience for all of us competing,”’ said Davis.