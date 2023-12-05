SHUBENACADIE: Three people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision Monday night on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie.

RCMP spokesman Const. Dominic Laflamme said on December 4, at approximately 6:23 p.m., East Hants RCMP, local firefighters, and EHS responded to a two vehicle collision.

“RCMP officers learned that a blue Nissan Versa was travelling south on the highway when it struck the guardrail before coming to rest,” said Const. Laflamme.

“Upon exiting the vehicle, two of the five occupants were struck by a black BMW 328, travelling in the same direction, which then collided with the Versa.”

The driver of the BMW and lone occupant, a 54-year-old Halifax man, was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight in critical condition.

The two occupants struck by the BMW, a female youth from Dartmouth and an 18-year-old woman suffered life threatening injuries.

Const. Laflamme said the two were transported to hospital by EHS.

The three other occupants, who exited the Versa, were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, investigators believe that weather may have been a factor in the collision,” said Const. Laflamme.

Hwy. 102 was closed for several hours as a result of the collision.

File # 2023-1786868