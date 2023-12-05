UNB Reds land Fall River women’s soccer player Myléne Cormier

FALL RIVER: A midfielder from Fall River has been announced as part of the recruiting class of 2024 for an Atlantic University port women’s soccer tram.

Midfielder Myléne (Mimi) Cormier, 16, of Fall River has signed a U Sports Letter of intent, the UNB Reds women’s soccer team announced last week.

She will join the Reds ahead of the 2024 Atlantic University Sport season.

Cormier said she will fell in love with the campus right away.

“I always felt welcomed with the team and coaching staff, fully knowing the Kinesiology program has a strong reputation,” she said in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Reds head coach Jon Crossland said that UNB is excited to have Mimi join the squad.

“She comes from a great club in Suburban that has been successful and continues to produce quality athletes and people,” he said.

Cormier is in her Senior year at École Secondaire du Sommet in Halifax, and is a veteran member of Halifax’s Suburban FC, having played with the club’s teams at the U15 and U17 AAA levels.

She’s also spent time in the REX Whitecaps organization, represented Nova Scotia at the 2022 U17 national championship tournament, and captained her high school team to a pair of Division 2 provincial titles.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Crossland said he could see right away how Cormier would fit in with the UNB team early in the recruiting process.

“It started with her playing ability,” said Crossland. “Then you realize quickly that Mimi is a leader within her team and community, is a great student, and makes places better when she is involved.”

Cormier’s short-term goal—help the Reds win an AUS championship. Long-term, she hopes to play a key leadership role on the team.

“I hope to bring positive energy, strong leadership, and a new set of skills to support my team,” she said.

She will study Kinesiology while attending UNB.