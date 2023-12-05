VIDEO/PHOTOS: Santa stops by Lions Memorial Park

MILFORD: Santa Claus said he couldn’t miss stopping at Lions Memorial Park in Milford for the Lions Club’s Christmas kickoff with songs and Goodies too.

He was sold on the Goodies part he told us, with hearing the kids sing right up there.

Children at the event helped to decorate the tree on site, and then it had its lights turned on before the end of the one-hour event.

(Dagley Media photo)

Check out the fun that was had at the Nov. 26 event in this video story.

Video story sponsored by Milford & District Lions Club

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

