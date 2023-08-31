U-18 AA Nationals capture provincial title; off to Atlantics

ANTIGONISH: The East Hants Nationals U-18 AA are off to the Atlantic championships this weekend.

The Nationals put themselves in the Corridor Minor Baseball history books earlier this week when they became the first East Hants team to punch their ticket to the Atlantic’s as winners of the U-18 AA provincial banner.

After going 4-0 in play at Weir Field in Upper Sackville on Aug. 19-20 the championship game had to be completed at a separate time due to the weather.

That game against the Cape Breton Ramblers finally happened on Aug. 28 in Antigonish.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the championship final, Brady Cox pitched seven and two-thirds, giving an earned run and an unearned run on four hits. He walked one and mowed down six batters as the Nationals won 3-2 with late-game heroics.

Patrick Dobbin came on in relief and pitched two and one-third innings giving up no runs on two hits, one walk and fanning six Cape Breton batters.

Brady Penney drove home Ty Scheel with what turned out to be the game winning run in the 3-2 win in a close play at home in the top of the ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cox and Ty Scheel drove in the other runs for the victors.

The Nationals are now off to Summerside, P.E.I. where they will represent Nova Scotia as the provincial champions at the Atlantic Baseball championships.

No game schedule or link to follow the team’s progress in Summerside was available.