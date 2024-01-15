MIDDLE SACKVILLE: RCMP have confirmed that a man from Oakfield wanted on a province-wide warrant has been arrested.

Daniel Michaud, 31, who was wanted out of Middle Sackville on a province-wide arrest warrant has been taken into custody.

He was held in custody and is appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court this morning, Jan. 15.

Michaud, 31, from Oakfield, was wanted on the following charges:

Assault

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for their shares on social media.

File #: 24-4378