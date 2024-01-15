Community scores for U13AA Pens during fundraising bottle drive

LANTZ: It was a successful bottle drive for the East Hants U-13 AA Penguins on Saturday.

The Penguins were out and about collecting recyclable and accepting donations in the neighbourhoods of White Estates and Alderney Drive in Enfield; Elmwood subdivision in Elmsdale and Beaverbrook subdivision in Elmsdale HRM on Jan. 13.

Besides the personal pickup by the players, residents were able to come to the back of the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz and drop their recyclables and donations.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The U13AA Pens in front of full dump truck of recycles. (Submitted photo)

At the end of the bottle drive, the team had collected two full trailers and one full dump truck worth of bottles and cans to take to the recycle depot.

The team wished to thank everyone from the East Hants communities for their support of their fundraiser.

“We are super grateful to the community,” the team told The Laker News.

“A lot of people that didn’t live in those neighbourhoods came to our drop-off spot and donated bottles, cans and money.”