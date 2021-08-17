UPDATED: RCMP release photos of Elmsdale shoplifting suspect

ADVERTISEMENT:
ELMSDALE: East Hants RCMP have released photos from surveillance video of a woman who shoplifted from the Canadian Tire in Elmsdale on Aug. 9.
The suspect, described as female, about five-foot-two in height with long hair, dark ball cap, jeans and glasses, made off with a set or oars, life jackets and hip waders.
She forgot one major item, a boat!
Photos of the suspect below from RCMP provided to The Laker News:
The water enthusiast was seen exiting the store through a rear emergency exit door and may be connected to a White Toyota Rav 4 which was seen in the parking lot at the time.
When she is caught you know what creek she will be up and without a paddle!!
Police are are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for the theft as well as the driver of the White SUV.