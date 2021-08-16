Six local girls named to U-14 girls baseball core team

By
Pat Healey
-

FALL RIVER/ENFIELD/WAVERLEY/BEAVER BANK: Six girls from the East Hants and Fall River/Beaver Bank/Waverley areas have made the Core team for the U-14 girls baseball team, Baseball N.S announced on Aug. 16.

The Core Team will be participating in a series of exhibition and inter-squad games this week, with the final roster to be announced at the end of the week, BNS said in their post on their website.

Looking to crack the official U-14 girls roster locally are: Sadie Conrad of Beaver Bank;Iris Long of Fall River; Bailey MacLean of Enfield; Emily McLellan of Kennetcook; Hilary Wilkin of Waverley; and Olivia Warford of Fall River.

The remainder of the core team looking to also crack the final roster are:

Eleyna BrooksBedford
Kailey BuffetMiddle Sackville
  
Lily DickieOxford
Gracie DowningHalifax
Lily EpsteinHalifax
Harley FoubertUpper Tantallon
Breanna KuehnerBedford
  
Amber LongleyUpper Tantallon
  
Bailey MathesonMiddle Sackville
  
Elise MunroMabou
Anna MurphyYarmouth
Maya PandyaHammonds Plains
Emma ReadeUpper Stewiacke
McKenna RuelokkeHammonds Plains
Ella TapperUpper Stewiacke
  
Grace WeatherbeeOxford
  

The team will be representing BNS when Nova Scotia hosts the 14U Girls Baseball Atlantic Tournament on September 10-12 in Hammonds Plains.

