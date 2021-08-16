Six local girls named to U-14 girls baseball core team

FALL RIVER/ENFIELD/WAVERLEY/BEAVER BANK: Six girls from the East Hants and Fall River/Beaver Bank/Waverley areas have made the Core team for the U-14 girls baseball team, Baseball N.S announced on Aug. 16.
The Core Team will be participating in a series of exhibition and inter-squad games this week, with the final roster to be announced at the end of the week, BNS said in their post on their website.
Looking to crack the official U-14 girls roster locally are: Sadie Conrad of Beaver Bank;Iris Long of Fall River; Bailey MacLean of Enfield; Emily McLellan of Kennetcook; Hilary Wilkin of Waverley; and Olivia Warford of Fall River.
The remainder of the core team looking to also crack the final roster are:
|Eleyna Brooks
|Bedford
|Kailey Buffet
|Middle Sackville
|Lily Dickie
|Oxford
|Gracie Downing
|Halifax
|Lily Epstein
|Halifax
|Harley Foubert
|Upper Tantallon
|Breanna Kuehner
|Bedford
|Amber Longley
|Upper Tantallon
|Bailey Matheson
|Middle Sackville
|Elise Munro
|Mabou
|Anna Murphy
|Yarmouth
|Maya Pandya
|Hammonds Plains
|Emma Reade
|Upper Stewiacke
|McKenna Ruelokke
|Hammonds Plains
|Ella Tapper
|Upper Stewiacke
|Grace Weatherbee
|Oxford
The team will be representing BNS when Nova Scotia hosts the 14U Girls Baseball Atlantic Tournament on September 10-12 in Hammonds Plains.