Six local girls named to U-14 girls baseball core team

FALL RIVER/ENFIELD/WAVERLEY/BEAVER BANK: Six girls from the East Hants and Fall River/Beaver Bank/Waverley areas have made the Core team for the U-14 girls baseball team, Baseball N.S announced on Aug. 16.

The Core Team will be participating in a series of exhibition and inter-squad games this week, with the final roster to be announced at the end of the week, BNS said in their post on their website.

Looking to crack the official U-14 girls roster locally are: Sadie Conrad of Beaver Bank;Iris Long of Fall River; Bailey MacLean of Enfield; Emily McLellan of Kennetcook; Hilary Wilkin of Waverley; and Olivia Warford of Fall River.

The remainder of the core team looking to also crack the final roster are:

Eleyna Brooks Bedford Kailey Buffet Middle Sackville Lily Dickie Oxford Gracie Downing Halifax Lily Epstein Halifax Harley Foubert Upper Tantallon Breanna Kuehner Bedford Amber Longley Upper Tantallon Bailey Matheson Middle Sackville Elise Munro Mabou Anna Murphy Yarmouth Maya Pandya Hammonds Plains Emma Reade Upper Stewiacke McKenna Ruelokke Hammonds Plains Ella Tapper Upper Stewiacke Grace Weatherbee Oxford

The team will be representing BNS when Nova Scotia hosts the 14U Girls Baseball Atlantic Tournament on September 10-12 in Hammonds Plains.