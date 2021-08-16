MacDonald snags League of Legends feature win

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A Waverley Legend car racer was laser focused in the Maritime League of Legends race on a hot and humid Aug. 15 at Scotia Speedworld.

The race action was part of the undercard for the Nova Truck Centres Make-A-Wish 150 East Coast International Pro Stock Tour race, the second of back-to-back Pro Stock tour races at the track by Halifax Stanfield Airport.

MacDonald battled for times with the 12 of Sam Rogers, sponsored by Aerotec Engines of Beaver Bank, who came second.

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble finished in third place in the Noble Grape/Noble Racing no. 03 machine.

In the TOURSEC Thunder Lightning, the 158 Quality Auto Parts and Pete’za Perfect-sponsored car of Jamie Dillman was in a league of his own as he raced to the victory in the combined Thunder/Lightning feature.

The Carroll’s Corner racer led Chad Sinton in the 111 and the 106 of Marshall Bezanson across the finish line.

For the Thunder division, Dave Matthews in the 99 Mystery Machine came home first, while it was the 99C of Cody Byrne of PEI in second and Nic Baker in the 88 rounding out the podium.