SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Three of the top five finishers in the Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero feature as part of the first of a doubleheader for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour on a hot Saturday afternoon Aug. 14 were local racers from East Hants and Windsor Junction.

The Fall River Chiropractic-sponsored no. 24 of Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction picked up where he left off at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 13 during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series Bandolero action with another trip to Victory Lane atop the podium.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River came home second in the no. 8 Noble Racing machine, while the 03 of Nate Singer of Kennetcook, also out of the Noble Racing stable rounded out the top five.

Christensen took a heat race win as did the 0 of Tanton Wooldridge, who was fourth in the feature. The 71 of Chase MacKay was third.

In the main feature, the Cummins 150 Pro Stock tour race, Hantsport’s Cole Butcher went to victory lane for a third time in four races to date.

Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) continued his consecutive podium streak coming home second after battling hard the final laps with Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn, who had to settle for third.



Ashton Tucker of Lyttleton, N.B. had another great showing finishing just shy of the podium in fourth, followed by Greg Proude (Springvale, PE) who rounded out the top five. The race marked round four of nine for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake came home with a 12th place showing in the no. 0 East Coast International-sponsored hot rod. Jeff Cruickshank of Enfield finished with a top=-15 in the no. 37 Harvey Racing machine.

Harry Ross White of Kennetcook came home in 17th place three laps down in the no. 49 Archibald Drilling & Blasting machine.

Fall River’s Marty Prevost finished last in the no. 11 BTP construction hot rod among the 22-car field.



The race was slowed by ten cautions and saw 12 lead changes.

The Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series was also on the racing card and entertained fans in a 25-lap feature. The 12-car field provided lots of vintage action before the main feature.