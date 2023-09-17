ENFIELD: During our interview with N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, we asked him about the province awarding the contract for a study on the Yarmouth Ferry.

In a release, the province said it awarded a contract to consulting firm 21 FSP to do a broad economic impact study on the ferry service between Nova Scotia and Maine.

The study will collect data over two sailing seasons to help account for potential fluctuations in passenger numbers.

We asked Churchill, who represents and is from Yarmouth, about the study.

This is the second of seven video interviews on various topics we asked about.

