Chute among recipients of prestigious Water Ski scholarship

CANADA: Two water-skiers from Canada, including one from Windsor Junction, are the recipients of an established scholarship to support their dreams.

Olivia Chute and Sean Kraus were announced by Water Ski Canada as the winners of the 2023 Manoo and Jean Gurjar Scholarship.

It is awarded as a nod to Dr. Manoo’s legacy, a passionate skier and beloved figure, and Jean’s shared vision to support Canadian skiers in their dreams.

Sean Kraus was the second recipient of the scholarship. (Water Ski Canada photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The annual scholarship supports a male and a female skier with a scholarship.

“These bright talents embody the passion, sportsmanship, and dedication to both skiing and academics that the Gurjars stand for,” said Water Ski Canada in a post announcing the recipients of the scholarship on Instagram.

Water Ski Canada wished to thank the Gurjar family, for empowering Canada’s water ski future.