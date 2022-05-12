VIDEO: Lynx Air soars into Halifax, announces official launch

Video is from the press conference we covered as edited and shot by Dagley Media.

Below story is from a press release.

HALIFAX: At a press event at Bianca Aperitivo Bar in Halifax, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced the addition of two Halifax routes to its network, creating links from Halifax to each of Calgary and Edmonton.

The airline said these services are in addition to the previously announced services between Halifax and each of Hamilton and Toronto, which will commence on June 29, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

As of July 14, 2022, Lynx will commence five through-flights a week each way from Calgary to Halifax. On July 30, 2022, the airline will commence two through-flights a week each way from Edmonton to Halifax.

Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur (Healey photo)

At that point, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of Halifax, which is more than 2,600 seats weekly. The Edmonton and Calgary “through-flights” will operate via Toronto or Hamilton, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

Fares to and from Halifax start from as low as $59.00* one way, including taxes.

The May 10 announcement comes just one day after Lynx announced an expansion of services to St John’s. The airline reported that the expansion of its Halifax and St. John’s route network is in response to strong demand for flights to Atlantic Canada.

Marie Manning with Halifax Stanfield Airport. (Healey photo)

The new Halifax flights are now on sale and to celebrate, Lynx is launching a limited time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off base fares on all Halifax routes.

The sale will run for 48-hours starting May 10, 2022, at 12 noon ADT and will end on May 12, 2022 at 11:59pm ADT. For full sale details and to reserve a discounted seat, please visit FlyLynx.com.

Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline launched its first flight just over a month ago and has been rapidly ramping up of its network in the lead-up to the busy summer period.

Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur speaks at the launch announcement at Bianca Bar in Halifax. (Healey photo)

Lynx tickets are on sale now for 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John’s. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

“Lynx is proud to be bringing competition and choice to beautiful Atlantic Canada,” says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Halifax is Canada’s second largest coastal city, and gateway to beautiful Nova Scotia, renowned for its fresh seafood, striking lighthouses and stunning natural landscapes.

“We are excited to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for people to visit this wonderful region.”

Here is the flight schedule:

Lynx’s full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022

7x 12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 4x Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Toronto, ON to St. John’s, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 14) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 29, 2022 2x Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 14, 2022 5x 7x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to St John’s, NL** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS ** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to St John’s, NL** July 16, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS** July 30, 2022 2x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date

** Denotes a Through Flight operating via Toronto

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.