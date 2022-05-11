Public’s help sought in identifying woman in theft at Elmsdale NSLC

ELMSDALE: RCMP are seeking a 45-year-old after the third theft in two days at the Elmsdale NSLC on May 4.

East Hants RCMP S.Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were called to a theft in progress at the Elmsdale NSLC early in the afternoon.

“An unidentified female took two different types of liquor from the store and left,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The suspect departed the scene prior to police arrival.”

He said the suspect is described as a 45-year-old female, 130 lbs and five-foot-three with a light complexion and long dark hair.

She was wearing sunglasses, black sneakers with white trim, black hoodie, blue jeans, and had a black bag over her shoulder.

(RCMP photo)

S/Sgt. Bushell said RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

If you know who she is police are asking you to contact East Hants RCMP at 90-2883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.