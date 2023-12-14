VIDEO/PHOTOS: Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund big winner from RCMP, HERH charity hockey game

LANTZ: The East Hants RCMP may have won the charity hockey game over the HERH boys Tigers, but it was the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund coming out the real winners.

The two teams played the fundraiser game in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex before a full house on Nov. 17.

The RCMP won the game 6-4, but it could have been Hants East Tigers who won if not for the solid and TSN plays of the night-type goaltending from East Hants’ goalie Layla Fish.

The Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund is a fund that gives back to the community of East Hants.

Fish, with Halifax District RCMP, stopped more than 45 shots form the Tigers, who play in the Northern N.S. High school hockey league and were in first place at the time of this exhibition game.

Const. Preston Burns accepts the Memorial Cup trophy. (Dagley Media photo)

The RCMP offence was led by JP Harvey, who scored twice on nice dangles on penalty shots.

Fish stood on her head as the RCMP led 4-2 at one point, only to see the Tigers gain momentum with a pair of goals before Harvey had a penalty shot tally to go ahead.

The RCMP team added another goal and when the final buzzer went the crowd cheered both teams as the RCMP won.

Both teams received player of the game honours to their top players, and then posed for a group photo.

Layla Fish was a wall in the RCMP’s net. (Dagley Media photo)

HERH makes a line change on the fly. (Dagley Media photo)

Assistant Coach Pat Healey fist pumps an East Hants RCMP player after warmup. (Dagley Media photo)

Some examples of what the Braeden Bannister Memorial fund supports are:

Providing funding for children to play the sport they love.

Giving Bursaries to high school graduating students.

Placing AED’s in schools.

Donating to local food banks

Upgrading sport fields.

Ceremonial puck drop by the Bannister family. (Dagley Media photo)

It is hoped that this is the start of a traditional fundraiser between the two teams.

Overall on the night the community hockey game raised more than $4,600.

All of that will be given to the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

Organizers Dawn Whitty and Darcy Campbell wished to thank everyone who participated, volunteered, sponsored, donated, as well as the Municipality of East Hants.

The two teams lined up on their blue lines after being introduced. (Dagley Media photo)

Many events made the game a success. (Dagley Media photo)