HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health Public Health has linked four cases of Salmonella infection in the Northern and Central Zones to the national outbreak first reported by the Public Health Agency of Canada in November 2023.

The cases in Nova Scotia were initially investigated in late November, however, the National Microbiology Laboratory has just confirmed that these cases were caused by the same strain of bacteria identified in the national outbreak.

All cases presented with symptoms, were tested, and have all since recovered with appropriate medical care.

As of December 7, there have been 129 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella illness linked to this outbreak across the country.

Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation in other provinces and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed.

For more information about the national outbreak, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices.html.

Based on the national investigation findings to date, consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in October and November have been identified as the likely source of the outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued several food recall warnings on Malichita brand cantaloupes sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023, Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between October 10 and November 24, 2023. To view all recalls, visit:

https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fresh-cut-cantaloupe-products-recalled-due-salmonella-0

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, and usually last for 4-7 days. Symptoms may include:

fever

chills

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

headache

abdominal cramps

If you think you’re experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider or call 811.

Who is at risk?

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but young children, the elderly, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for contracting serious illness.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

What you should do to protect your health: