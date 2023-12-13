HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health Public Health has linked four cases of Salmonella infection in the Northern and Central Zones to the national outbreak first reported by the Public Health Agency of Canada in November 2023.
The cases in Nova Scotia were initially investigated in late November, however, the National Microbiology Laboratory has just confirmed that these cases were caused by the same strain of bacteria identified in the national outbreak.
All cases presented with symptoms, were tested, and have all since recovered with appropriate medical care.
As of December 7, there have been 129 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella illness linked to this outbreak across the country.
Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation in other provinces and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed.
For more information about the national outbreak, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices.html.
Based on the national investigation findings to date, consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in October and November have been identified as the likely source of the outbreak.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued several food recall warnings on Malichita brand cantaloupes sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023, Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between October 10 and November 24, 2023. To view all recalls, visit:
https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fresh-cut-cantaloupe-products-recalled-due-salmonella-0
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, and usually last for 4-7 days. Symptoms may include:
- fever
- chills
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- headache
- abdominal cramps
If you think you’re experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider or call 811.
Who is at risk?
Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but young children, the elderly, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for contracting serious illness.
Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.
What you should do to protect your health:
- People should wash their hands prior to cutting up a melon and wash the melon with warm water using a clean produce brush. Bacteria from the rind can transfer to the inside of the melon if you cut it before washing.
- Do not eat, serve, use, sell or distribute Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe, any products made with Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe or any recalled produce.
- Check to see if you have Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe, any products made with the cantaloupe, or any recalled produce stored at home or in your freezer. If you do, throw them out and wash your hands.
- If you are unable to verify the brand of cantaloupe, or if your produce is part of the CFIA recalls, it is recommended to throw it out.
- Clean and sanitize all surfaces and storage areas that Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe or any products made with recalled produce may have come in contact with, including countertops, containers, utensils, freezers and refrigerators.
- Do not leave cut produce/fruit trays out for long periods of time at room temperature (under 2 hours is recommended).
- Always wash your hands after contact with animals. Also wash your hands after using the toilet, changing diapers, or helping someone with diarrhea clean up.
- If you have a Salmonella infection, you should not prepare food or drinks for others until you no longer have diarrhea.