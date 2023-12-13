FALL RIVER: A Fall River Fury volleyball player can’t wait to get things started in her AUS women’s volleyball journey.

In a release on Dec. 13, the UNB REDS women’s volleyball team announced setter Jayden Kendziora is joining their team as part of their recruiting class of 2024.

The 17-year-old, from Halifax, has signed a U SPORTS Letter of Intent and will join the REDS ahead of the 2024-2025 Atlantic University Sport season.

“We’re very happy to have Jayden join our program,” said REDS interim head coach John Richard.

“We have a long history of strong volleyball student-athletes from Nova Scotia and Jayden will add to that legacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jayden Kendziora (Submitted photo)

The five-foot-nine Kendziora is a member of the Fall River Fury club team.

Last season she helped the U17 Fury to victory in two Volleyball NS Super Series events as well as the provincial championship.

The Fury went on to an impressive fifth place finish in the top tier at the Volleyball Canada national championship tournament, in Calgary.

This past summer she played a crucial role on Team Nova Scotia’s U18 side that placed fourth at the Canada Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kendziora has also excelled as a canoe sprint athlete for several years in addition to her volleyball career.

“I hope to bring a lot of energy, skill and positivity to the team,” said Kendziora. “As a short-term goal, I want to help the REDS win an AUS championship and qualify for the national championship tournament.

“Long-term, I hope to become a leader and play a key role in the success of the REDS.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kendziora will study Kinesiology while attending UNB.

“I loved everything about UNB and the REDS,” she said, of her official recruiting visit.

“I can’t wait to get started.”