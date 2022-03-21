Village Green rink in Waverley officially closes for the season

WAVERLEY: The end of the season has come for the ice skating river on the Village Green in Waverley.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Waverley Community Association (WCA) announced with the milder temperatures the end of the abbreviated run of the outdoor rink has concluded.

The rink was installed in early February and opened a short time later. People in the community were seen using it when the temperature was right.

The WCA thanked their sponsors Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic; Bomac Signature Homes; Henderson Electrical Installations and the HRM Community Rink Pilot Program.

“It was an abbreviated but fabulous season on our first Community Rink,” the post said. “We were happy to see many of our Community families enjoying the fresh winter air.”

The WCA partnered with their sponsors, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic, Bomac Signature Homes, and Henderson Electrical Installations, to install the outdoor rink on the Waverley Village Green. Volunteers with the WCA, including Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, came out on Feb. 6 to help piece together the rink on the surface it will cover.

This year’s result already has them thinking of winter 2022-2023.

“We are excited for next winter and all the fun ahead growing our community in all seasons,” the post said.

Follow all the WCA news and community events on the @Waverley_NS Facebook page.