Wagner helps key Timberwolves to victory over Capitals

MIRAMICHI, N.B.; A Beaver Bank hockey player helped lead the way as his Miramichi Timberwolves picked up a big victory on Sunday night.

Mitchell Wagner was in on the offence as the Timberwolves defeated the Summerside Western Capitals 8-4 in Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL) action at the Miramichi Civic Centre.

Miramichi withstood a valiant rally from the Caps through two periods and rolled to the win scoring twice in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wagner, a right winger, picked up two assists in the contest.

He chipped in helpers on Ludovic Dufort’s game opening goal on the power-play and Jeremy Duhamel’s second period tally that made the score 5-2.

Cole Foston, also from Beaver Bank, is also a Timberwolve however he was held off the scoresheet in the game.

Adam Rouleau earned the goaltending win between the pipes.