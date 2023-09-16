Wanted Barton man charged by police for ramming officers cruiser

SOUTH RAWDON: A 28-year-old Barton man has been charged for ramming a East Hants RCMP police cruiser during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle on Cross 3 Rd in South Rawdon on Sept. 11.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, detailed the events that led to the incident in a release issued on Sept. 15.

He said that on Sept. 11 at approximately 8:30 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. RCMP officers learned that a truck had been observed driving up and down a driveway off Cross 3 Rd, while the driving was screaming out the window.

“An RCMP officer located the truck and attempted a traffic stop, however the driver attempted to flee,” said Cpl. Marshall. “Another RCMP officer intercepted the vehicle, and the driver rammed the police car with his truck.”

He said RCMP officers placed the man under arrest and had to physically remove him from his truck.

No one was injured during the arrest.

Cody Andrew Prudhomme, 28, of Barton, who was wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant, has been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Assaulting a Peace Officer, Flight from Police, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Resisting Arrest, Mischief and Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order (3 counts).

Prudhomme has been remanded into custody.

He will appear in Digby Provincial Court on September 19.

Cpl. Marshall said the investigation in East Hants remains ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

File #: 2023-1354374