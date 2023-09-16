Chute to represent Canada at waterski world championships

GROVELAND, FLA.: A Windsor Junction water-skier will get to represent Canada at a world championship next month.
Olivia Chute was among the individual athletes named for the 2023 World Water Ski Championships taking place from Oct. 7-15 at Sunset Lakes in Groveland, Florida.
Chute also announced the news on her Instagram account.
She will be competing in Trick and Slalom (wild card) competitions at the worlds.
Canada’s six-person team athletes named include as follows:
Ryan Dodd (AB) Jump
Dorien Lewellyn (AB) Slalom, Trick, Jump
Conley Pinette (BC) Slalom, Trick, Jump
Paige Rini (ON) Slalom, Trick, Jump
Neilly Ross (ON) Slalom, Trick
Whitney McClintock Rini Slalom
Besides Chute, the other individual athletes named were:
Individual Athletes:
Jaimee Bull (ON) Slalom
Jaime Calhoun (ON) Slalom
Cole McCormick (ON) Slalom
Stephen Neveu (AB) Slalom
Charlie Ross (ON) Slalom
Hannah Stopnicki (QC) Trick
Dominique Grondin-Allard (QC) Jump
Wild Card Athletes:
Thomas Daigle (QC) Jump
Carter Lucas (SK) Jump
Megan Pelkey (AB) Trick
Bradley Gibbons (AB) Slalom
Kyle Hunter will serve as Team Manager for the event for Team Canada.
Follow how Team Canada and Chute do through the social media channels of Water Ski Canada
Let’s get behind Chute and cheer her on at the world championships.