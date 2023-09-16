Chute to represent Canada at waterski world championships

GROVELAND, FLA.: A Windsor Junction water-skier will get to represent Canada at a world championship next month.

Olivia Chute was among the individual athletes named for the 2023 World Water Ski Championships taking place from Oct. 7-15 at Sunset Lakes in Groveland, Florida.

Chute also announced the news on her Instagram account.

She will be competing in Trick and Slalom (wild card) competitions at the worlds.

Canada’s six-person team athletes named include as follows:

Ryan Dodd (AB) Jump

Dorien Lewellyn (AB) Slalom, Trick, Jump

Conley Pinette (BC) Slalom, Trick, Jump

Paige Rini (ON) Slalom, Trick, Jump

Neilly Ross (ON) Slalom, Trick

Whitney McClintock Rini Slalom

Besides Chute, the other individual athletes named were:

Individual Athletes:

Jaimee Bull (ON) Slalom

Jaime Calhoun (ON) Slalom

Cole McCormick (ON) Slalom

Stephen Neveu (AB) Slalom

Charlie Ross (ON) Slalom

Hannah Stopnicki (QC) Trick

Dominique Grondin-Allard (QC) Jump

Wild Card Athletes:

Thomas Daigle (QC) Jump

Carter Lucas (SK) Jump

Megan Pelkey (AB) Trick

Bradley Gibbons (AB) Slalom

Kyle Hunter will serve as Team Manager for the event for Team Canada.

Follow how Team Canada and Chute do through the social media channels of Water Ski Canada

Let’s get behind Chute and cheer her on at the world championships.