Minister Lohr urges residents to be ready for Hurricane Lee

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians are encouraged to make final preparations as hurricane Lee approaches the province.

While current forecast models indicate Lee is weakening, it will still pack a punch. Nova Scotians, particularly those in southwestern parts of the province and along the Fundy coast, should be prepared for periods of heavy rain, high winds and storm surge.

Environment Canada is forecasting the province will feel the effects of Lee starting in southwestern Nova Scotia late September 15, progressing throughout Nova Scotia on Saturday.

“While the impacts of Lee may vary from one part of the province to another, no matter where we live, being prepared is the best thing we can do in advance of a storm,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office (NSEMO).

“At the Emergency Management Office, we’re also getting ready.

“We’re working with Environment Canada, other provincial departments, municipal emergency management offices and our other partners to gather information and identify potential local risks, as well as mobilizing resources in advance of the approaching storm,” added Lohr.



NSEMO is advising all Nova Scotians to take steps in advance of the storm’s arrival to help minimize the risk of property damage and personal injury.

Nova Scotians should monitor local weather forecasts and be prepared for power outages and potential flooding. A basic storm preparation checklist includes:

— having enough food and water for at least 72 hours

— monitoring media outlets and credible weather resources for updates

— securing gates, doors and windows

— moving yard furniture and securing trash cans, hanging plants and anything else that can be picked up by wind

— charging phones and other devices

— checking radio batteries

— filling vehicles with gas and parking them away from trees

— keeping pets inside

— moving any type of watercraft to high ground

— ensuring personal and family safety

— checking on neighbours

— if the power goes out, people should avoid using candles and never use barbecues, camp stoves or generators indoors.

Quick Facts:

— hurricane season runs from June to November, with Nova Scotia experiencing peak storm activity in late August and September

— municipalities are responsible to have an emergency management plan in place and would lead the response to events in their areas

— NSEMO works with municipalities to help them plan for emergencies and supports response efforts when major events happen



Additional Resources:

Updates and tips from NSEMO are available at:

— website: https://novascotia.ca/Alerts

— Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyManagementOfficeNovaScotia/

— X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/nsemo



Forecast updates are available from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s WeatherCAN mobile application and website: https://Canada.ca/weather